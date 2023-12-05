Two arrested in West Baltimore following alleged abduction

BALTIMORE -- Two suspects were arrested Monday after an alleged abduction, according to police.

Police said that around 10:10 p.m. Baltimore Police were notified by a BPD aviation unit that they were following a vehicle linked to an abduction.

After receiving the notification, officers began canvassing the area for the vehicle.

The aviation unit notified officers that two men had bailed from the vehicle in the 3200 block of Presstman Street.

Police arrested the suspects and took them into custody.

The victim of the abduction, a 21-year-old man, was placed safely in police custody as well.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.