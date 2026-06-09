Two 13-year-olds and 17-year-old person of interest injured in Baltimore cutting incident

Two 13-year-olds and a 17-year-old person of interest were injured in a cutting incident Tuesday evening in Northeast Baltimore, according to police.

Officers responded around 8:20 p.m. to reports of an assault involving cutting in the 5500 block of Midwood Avenue in the Cameron Village neighborhood.

Two 13-year-old boys were found with non-life-threatening stab or cut wounds on their bodies, according to police. A 17-year-old boy with a cut wound on his leg was identified as a person of interest for questioning.

They were taken to area hospitals for treatment.