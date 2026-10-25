Baltimore's Turnstile draws thousands to free D.C. concert supporting Gaza, Sudan and Lebanon

Grammy-winning Baltimore rock band Turnstile performed a free concert Saturday at the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., drawing thousands of people in support of people in Gaza, Sudan and Lebanon.

Gates were closed after the crowd reached capacity, but spectators gathered outside the barriers to watch the performance, according to our media partner, The Baltimore Banner.

The Banner reported only a minor disturbance among the crowd.

The concert supported humanitarian relief efforts through Human Concern International. Donations were intended to help provide food, water, medical care and shelter to people affected by conflict.

In Gaza, the war between Israel and Hamas has caused widespread destruction and displacement. Sudan has been engulfed in a civil war since April 2023, when fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, displacing millions of people and contributing to widespread hunger. In Lebanon, fighting between Israel and Hezbollah has displaced residents and damaged infrastructure, creating additional humanitarian needs.

During the performance, Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates thanked the crowd and referenced the White House, according to The Banner.

"We're so grateful to have been raised by this scene, one that taught us that music not only reflects the artist making it but the people and the world and the suffering and the joy that surrounds it," Yates said.

Grammy-winning Baltimore rock band Turnstile performed a free concert Saturday at the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., drawing thousands of people in support of Palestine, Sudan and Lebanon. Gettys Images

He then shouted out the causes the concert supported.

"Loud enough for the White House to hear it: Free Palestine! Free Sudan! Free Lebanon!" Yates said.

The band performed about 15 songs, including "Birds" and "Never Enough," as well as Grammy-nominated songs "Blackout" and "Holiday."

In February 2026, Turnstile won Grammy Awards for best metal performance for "Birds" and best rock album for Never Enough. The band also received nominations for best rock performance and best rock song for "Never Enough," as well as best alternative music performance for "Seein' Stars."

Turnstile formed in Baltimore in 2010. The band's current lineup includes Yates on vocals, Pat McCrory and Meg Mills on guitar, Franz Lyons on bass and Daniel Fang on drums.