Thousands of turkeys given out in West Baltimore ahead of Thanksgiving

Volunteers met Tuesday morning in West Baltimore to ensure that about 3,000 families have a turkey on their table for Thanksgiving.

They loaded up thousands of turkeys into University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB), and University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) vehicles to deliver them in the community.

The initiative was a partnership between UMB, UMMC, and WJZ.

"We are thankful to have the privilege of serving the West Baltimore community," said Ron Cummins, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at UMMC. "We recognize that while we deliver medical care to the community, we are trying to expand beyond the walls of the hospital. We understand that food is a part of health care, and so, this gives us an opportunity to be a part of that."

The organizations said this is a way to give back and be a resource in the community, especially in areas like West Baltimore.

Christine Crabbs, the Senior Director of Community Health at UMMC, said much of West Baltimore is food insecure, leaving some neighbors without regular access to healthy food.

"Most of our patients and community don't want to come to the hospital," Crabbs said. "So, it's really important we bring our programs and access to our programs to people where they live, work, pray and have fun."

Amanda Barnes, the Assistant Director of Student Services at the University of Maryland's Carey School of Law, said times are really hard right now.

"There's a lot of financial strain in the community, so the need is great," Barnes said.

Cummins echoed the sentiment, saying food and grocery prices are going up, and many families are struggling to navigate it. He said when they give out food, they are usually met with smiles and gratitude.

"It's not every day that you get a chance to receive something like this, free of charge, so there's a lot of gratitude that's expressed," Cummins said. "And quite frankly, it's a two-way street. It gives us an opportunity to say thank you."

About 1,600 turkeys were bought and donated through fundraising by UMB and WJZ. The initiative didn't come together overnight; it required tons of work and collaboration.

"A lot of emailing, a lot of posting to newsletters, reaching out to our community, our family and friends," said Barnes. "Just putting the word out so we can spread the joy during the holiday season."

While the turkeys have already been passed out this year, there's still time to get involved for next year. Find more information about the turkey giveaway here.