Triple stabbing investigated in Anne Arundel County, suspect arrested

Police are investigating a triple stabbing that sent three people to the hospital in Anne Arundel County.

Police received a call for a person acting erratically who had allegedly stabbed three people in the 400 block of Morningside Drive in Glen Burnie.

The suspect, a 38-year-old man, was tased and taken into custody, a statement by Anne Arundel County police said. It is not known whether the suspect and the victims knew each other.

The victims were transported to a local hospital and were listed in stable condition.

Because the suspect has not had his day in court, his name was not released.