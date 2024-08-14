Watch CBS News
Triple shooting in West Baltimore injures minor and two men

Adam Thompson

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A minor and two men were injured in a triple shooting Wednesday evening in West Baltimore, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Calhoun Street where the minor and two men were suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. They are stable at the hospital, police say.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2477 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

