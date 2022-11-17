Judge rules teen squeegee worker to be tried as adult in murder case of Timothy Reynolds

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore judge ruled a teen squeegee worker will be tried as an adult in the murder case of Timothy Reynolds.

The 15-year-old is facing charges after Reynolds was shot and killed on July 7 at the intersection of Light and Conway streets in downtown Baltimore.

A hearing is under way at the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center for the 15-year-old charged in the killing of Timothy Reynolds, the motorist who was shot and killed in July after he got out of his car to confront squeegee workers with a bat. pic.twitter.com/b3J7wFr5lf — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) November 17, 2022

On Thursday, the teen was in court for a hearing where a judge at the Juvenile Justice Center determined that the case will be tried in adult court.

"We believe that was the right thing to do, but there are no winners." said Becky Reynolds, Timothy Reynolds sister.

The hearing was closed to the public, since it involved a 15 year old, who was originally charged with murder as an adult.

"I'm not willing to give up on him that easily," the teen's attorney Warren Brown said.

BREAKING: The case will stay in adult court, per Reynolds family attorney Thiru Vignarajah. — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) November 17, 2022

A plea agreement to send the case to the juvenile system was reached on Friday, but Judge Charles Dorsey rejected that motion.

"Not the end. This is the beginning," said the teen's attorney, J. Wyndal Gordon.

Reynolds was killed last summer when police said he got out of his car with a baseball bat to confront squeegee workers.

In a dash-cam video obtained by The Baltimore Banner, you can see Reynolds swing his bat in the direction of the squeegee workers moments before he is hit in the head with a rock, then shot.

Family members for Reynolds and the teen charged were at court.

Becky Reynolds, sister of Timothy Reynolds, told WJZ that in this case there are no winners.

But if the court decided to try the teen as a juvenile, it would be devastating to the family.

"We would feel very betrayed by a city we love, we grew up in, we live in, and just a total miscarriage of justice and just disappointed," Reynolds said.

WJZ's Paul Gessler is live at the court providing updates throughout the day.