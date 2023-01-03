Ivan Bates sworn in as Baltimore City State's Attorney

BALTIMORE -- Ivan Bates has taken over as Baltimore's top prosecutor.

He was sworn into the position of Baltimore City State's Attorney Tuesday afternoon.

"I want to ensure that every Baltimorean will have the confidence that regardless of where they live or the station that they are in life, they will have equal justice under the law," Bates said.

There was a complication before the ceremony though. A spokesperson for Bates said he was taken to a local hospital and treated for dehydration just hours before the ceremony.

Despite the hospitalization, the swearing-in appeared to go as planned. When Bates addressed the crowd, he talked about the policies he ran on, which included prosecuting people who have illegal guns and prosecuting low-level crime.

"There was a non-prosecution policy on low-level offenses by the last administration," Bates said. "Effective right now, this moment and second, I recall that policy."

Bates said he plans to ensure that Baltimore does not return to an era of mass incarceration.

WJZ sat down with him last week ahead of the ceremony. He told reporter Jessica Albert that he plans to try to get offenders into diversion programs and wrap-around services first.

Bates said he will work with the city's various agencies such as the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.

Councilmember James Torrence, who represents the 7th district, said he's looking forward to seeing what Bates does during his administration.

"(We want to) make sure that not only are we having the prosecutions that matter, but also making sure that we're diverting people to the right programs that we can prevent violent crime," Torrence said.

Right after the ceremony ended, Bates headed over to the City State's Attorney's Office to start working.

"Rest assured, my goal as your State's Attorney is to hit the ground running, to bring about the change our city desperately needs and deserves," Bates said.