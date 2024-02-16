Trial date set for man accused of killing transgender woman in Bel Air

BALTIMORE -- A Harford County judge on Wednesday late afternoon set a jury trial for 47-year-old man charged in the fatal shooting of a transgender woman who was killed two days after Christmas.

Judge Yolanda Curtin is expected to hear the case on May 21.

Brian Delen, who was delivering food the night Meghan Lewis died, faces charges of first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence. He is being held without bond in the Harford County Detention Center.

