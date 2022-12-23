Trees toppled, power knocked out from high winds, brutal cold temperatures

BALTIMORE - An arctic blast is plowing through Maryland with dangerous temperatures and brutal wind gusts.

Wind gusts have been sustained between 20 to 30 mph, and at some times, up to 55 mph.

The rapidly dropping temperatures and wind have knocked out power for thousands of households and downed trees throughout the viewing area.

A large tree was knocked down on Shirley Manor at Chartley Drive in Reisterstown.

A roof partially collapsed on a car at the Crosswoods Square Shopping Center in Westminster.

A large tree was also reported blocking a street on Deepdene Road in Roland Park in Baltimore City.

In Pasadena, a viewer sent us a photo of a large tree toppling over a fence.

The Light Rail service between North Avenue and Falls Road in Baltimore has been suspended because of high winds and downed trees on the overhead wires.

A downed tree blocked a major road off of I-95 in Catonsville.

Power Outages

Many Marylanders have lost power due to inclement weather.

Here are the current outage stats from BGE by county as of 4:30 p.m.

Anne Arundel: 188

Baltimore: 483

Baltimore City: 262

Calvert: 1

Carroll: 70

Harford: 126

Howard: 165

Montgomery: 12

Prince George's: 42

You can find more information about outages in your area by visiting the BGE website.

