Winter weather cancels Baltimore flights, makes for potentially icy roads

BALTIMORE -- Severe winter weather across the United States has canceled hundreds of flights just before Christmas, including dozens of flights from Baltimore.

WJZ's Alexus Davila was at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport early Friday morning, where throngs of travelers faced delays and cancellations.

According to FlightAware, 87 flights have been canceled at BWI as of 6:30 a.m., and another 22 delayed. Despite that, wait times didn't appear too bad at the airport, Davila said.

BWI officials say they expect to see 30,000 People depart from this airport between Thursday and Friday.

Careful on the roads

AAA says today is going to be one of the worst days to drive because of the 1000s of people they are expecting to hit the road, but Department of Transportation officials say if you are traveling by car Friday, expect to see worse weather conditions than Thursday.

Icy roads and sidewalks are possible as wet surfaces freeze from rain Thursday and overnight. A rapid freeze is expected as an Arctic front moves in, with temperatures going from the 40s to the upper teens just after lunchtime.

— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 23, 2022