Trash Wheel Fan Fest returns after three-year hiatus

BALTIMORE -- The long-awaited Trash Wheel Fan Fest is back after a three-year hiatus.

Fans of Baltimore's Mr. Trash Wheel will celebrate from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Waterfront Partnership is teaming up with Peabody Heights Brewery to pay tribute to Baltimore's famed trash wheel.

Fans will enjoy all-you-care-to-drink Peabody Heights brews, including Mr. Trash Wheel's own Lost Python Ale and Solar Power Sour, live DJ and food available for purchase from local food trucks.

Event-goers will get to see paintings, crafts, songs, poetry, fashion and edible desserts.

New this year, displayed art will fall into three categories: Art For Your Eyes, Art For Your Body and Art For Your Tummy. Each category will have three winners who will take home a cash prize.

Guests will also receive a limited-edition Trash Wheel Fan Fest stainless steel cup.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Waterfront Partnership's Healthy Harbor Initiative, which works to restore the Baltimore Harbor and ensure that it continues to be an environmental, educational, and recreational resource for the resident of Baltimore City.

The cost through 24, cost is $40. It will be $45 at the door.

To register, visit here.