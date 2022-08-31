Watch CBS News
Train collides with tractor-trailer in Rosedale

BALTIMORE -- A train has collided with a tractor-trailer in Rosedale, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The collision happened near the intersection of Chesaco Avenue and Dalrose Avenue,  fire officials said.

There were no initial reports of injuries, fuel leaks, or fire at the crash site, according to county fire officials.

The crash is under investigation, fire officials said.

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

