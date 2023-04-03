Traffic modifications announced in Downtown Baltimore for Orioles home opener

BALTIMORE -- Opening Day at Camden Yards means festivities, food and plenty of traffic.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced several traffic modifications in downtown for Thursday as the Orioles play their home opening game against the New York Yankees.

The agency said all parking restrictions and regulations will be strictly enforced in the vicinity of the stadium.

As provided by the DOT, the following streets and lanes will be closed on Thursday:

Eutaw Street from Pratt to Camden Streets (closure starts at 1:00 p.m.)

Camden Street from Howard to Russell Streets (closure starts at 1:00 p.m.)

Hamburg Street from Russell to Leadenhall Streets (closure starts at 1:00 p.m.)

Washington Boulevard from Paca to Greene Streets (closure starts at 10:00 a.m.)

Emory Street from Dover to Portland Streets (closed 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

Portland Street from Emory to Greene Streets (closed 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.)

Hopkins Place from Pratt Street to Lombard Street (closed 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.)

Left lane closure of Russell Street from Eislen to Pratt Street (lane closure 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.)



In addition, the following parking restrictions will be implemented Thursday starting at 10 a.m.:

East side of Greene Street from Lombard Street to Washington Boulevard

East side of Eutaw Street from Pratt to Lombard Streets

North side of Conway Street from Charles to Sharp Streets

Transportation Enforcement Officers will be stationed at key intersections to assist with downtown traffic.

Those who do not have a parking permit for any of the stadium lots are strongly encouraged to use public transportation like the Metro Subway, Light Rail, Park and Ride express bus services, and the Charm City Circulator.