Traffic delays expected on Pulaski Highway in Harford County amid concrete repairs

BALTIMORE — Beginning Friday, motorists traveling on westbound US 40 (Pulaski Highway) can expect heavy traffic delays due to concrete repairs, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced Tuesday.

The repairs will begin on the evening of March 24 and are expected to be complete by March 31.

The State Highway Administration is encouraging motorists passing through the work zone to remain patient and alert as they navigate traffic and construction.

From 8 p.m. Friday, March 24, through 5 a.m. Monday, March 27, crews will work 24/7on the westbound US 40 approach to the Joppa Farm Road intersection. Westbound US 40 will be reduced to one lane during this time.

From 5 a.m. Monday, March 27, through Friday afternoon, March 31, concrete work and curing will continue 24/7 on Westbound US 40. On Monday, crews will re-open one through lane, but the right lane will remain closed all week. Right turns from westbound US 40 onto Joppa Farm Road will be permitted through the left through lane.

The work is part of the State Highway Administration's project to rehabilitate four bridges carrying US 40 over the Little Gunpowder Falls and the Gunpowder Falls.