Traffic closures in place in downtown Baltimore after gas leak
BALTIMORE -- Traffic modifications are in place downtown due to a gas leak, the Baltimore City Fire Department said Wednesday afternoon.
Traffic is currently shut down at Light Street between East Baltimore Street and East Lombard Street.
BGE contractors are working with Baltimore City Fire to mitigate the gas being released in the area by lowering the pressure in the line.
Baltimore City Fire said traffic closures could continue into tomorrow morning, and are likely to impact commuting motorists.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.