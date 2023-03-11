Watch CBS News
Sports

Towson University women's basketball team beats Lady Pirates 87-65

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The Towson University women's basketball team played against the Hampton Lady Pirates in the CAA Quarterfinals on Friday, winning 87-65. 

The Tigers held the Lady Pirates to nine points in the second quarter, according to team staff.

Kylie Kornegay-Lucas led the Tigers with 18 points, five rebounds, and four assists, team staff said.

Her teammate, Quinzia Fulmore, made her eighth double-double of the year with 13 points and 10 rebounds, according to team staff.

Team staff noted that the Tigers made around 48% of their shots from the field and were able to outrebound the Lady Pirates 48–28.

The win on Friday was Towson's season high, according to team staff.

Team staff also noted that the game made history, giving Laura Harper the title of first coach in the program to win 20 games in her first season.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 10, 2023 / 8:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.