Towson University women's basketball team beats Lady Pirates 87-65

BALTIMORE -- The Towson University women's basketball team played against the Hampton Lady Pirates in the CAA Quarterfinals on Friday, winning 87-65.

The Tigers held the Lady Pirates to nine points in the second quarter, according to team staff.

Kylie Kornegay-Lucas led the Tigers with 18 points, five rebounds, and four assists, team staff said.

Her teammate, Quinzia Fulmore, made her eighth double-double of the year with 13 points and 10 rebounds, according to team staff.

Team staff noted that the Tigers made around 48% of their shots from the field and were able to outrebound the Lady Pirates 48–28.

The win on Friday was Towson's season high, according to team staff.

Team staff also noted that the game made history, giving Laura Harper the title of first coach in the program to win 20 games in her first season.