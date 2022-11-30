Towson University President Kim Schatzel named next head of University of Louisville
BALTIMORE -- Dr. Kim Schatzel, president of Towson University, has been named the next president of the University of Louisville, the Baltimore County-based university said Wednesday.
Towson University said it will now work with the University System of Maryland to begin a national search for the university's next head.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.