Towson University President Kim Schatzel named next head of University of Louisville

BALTIMORE -- Dr. Kim Schatzel, president of Towson University, has been named the next president of the University of Louisville, the Baltimore County-based university said Wednesday.

Towson University said it will now work with the University System of Maryland to begin a national search for the university's next head.

A legacy of growth, inclusion and leadership. Congratulations to President @kimschatzel on being named the next president of @uofl. The TU community celebrates seven years of incredible Tiger momentum. #TUproud pic.twitter.com/zXXvkQGVZ7 — Towson University (@TowsonU) November 30, 2022