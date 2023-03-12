Watch CBS News
Towson Tigers defeat the Tribe 76-59

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Towson University women's basketball team defeated William & Mary 76-59 on Saturday.

The Tribe initially had a 13-point lead but began to lose ground to the Tigers in the second half of the game, according to team staff.

That's when Towson was able to turn the game around and gain the winning points, team staff said.

The win allows the Tigers to advance to their second-ever CAA Tournament final, team staff said.

Before that, Towson had only been to the tournament in 2019, according to team staff.

Team members Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, Patricia Anumgba, and Quinzia Fulmore were all star players during the Saturday game, team staff said.

Kornegay-Lucas scored 21 points and made 15 rebounds as well as seven assists, according to team staff.

Meanwhile, Anumgba and Fulmore scored 15 points each, team staff said.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 11, 2023 / 9:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

