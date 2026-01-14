Towson ready for big clash with CAA preseason favorite Charleston

The Towson Tigers have a big test on Thursday night when they welcome CAA preseason favorite Charleston to SECU Arena.

Towson (9-9, 1-4 CAA) picked up its first conference win last weekend against Northeastern. Its next task is to end Charleston's seven-game win streak.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. in Towson and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

"It's going to be a really good game tomorrow night on national television against a well-coached, talented Charleston team," Towson coach Pat Skerry said. "We have a good rivalry history with them over time, and it's going to be a good college basketball game."

Towson dropped its first four games in conference play, but got back on track last Saturday against Northeastern, in which the Tigers had one of their best shooting nights of the season.

"We just haven't been shooting the ball that great. We're still building our chemistry," Towson senior forward Tyler Tejada said. "We had some guys who were out, sick and hurt, so now we are starting to get everyone back, so I think we are starting to build the chemistry we were supposed to have to make a run."

The Tigers two top players, Tejada and Dylan Williamson, will be honored with a bobblehead for the first 1,000 fans.

Tejada leads Towson with 16.7 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game. Williamson averages 14.6 points per game.