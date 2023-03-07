Watch CBS News
Towson rally falls short in 77-72 loss to Charleston in CAA Tournament semifinals

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The Towson Tigers fierce rally came up short in the semifinals of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament.

Despite 21 points by Cameron Holden, Towson lost to No. 2-seed Charleston, 77-72, Monday night in Washington D.C.

The Tigers (21-12) trailed 60-47 with 10:27 remaining, and rallied to tie the game at 65-65 with 3:08 to go.

Nicolas Timberlake, who scored 17 for the Tigers, scored on a layup to give Towson a 69-67 edge with 2:13 to go.

Charleston, who plays UNC Wilmington in Tuesday's championship game, ended the game on an 10-3 run.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 11:35 PM

