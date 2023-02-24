Towson loses 83-75 to Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Reyne Smith scored 13 points as Charleston beat Towson 83-75 on Thursday night for its sixth straight victory.
Smith finished 2 of 6 from 3-point range and 7 for 7 from the line for the Cougars (27-3, 15-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Jaylon Scott scored 12 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Ante Brzovic shot 5 of 13 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.
Nicolas Timberlake led the Tigers (19-11, 11-6) in scoring, finishing with 34 points.
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.