Traffic on I-695 in Towson was backed up for hours Tuesday afternoon following a crash that injured two people and resulted in three arrests, including one juvenile.

Drivers who were caught in the traffic jam near the Dulaney Valley Road exit said it was even more frustrating to learn a senseless crime was to blame for the delay.

Maryland State Police said three people inside the car that caused the crash jumped out and ran away.

"Someone pulled the tags off one of the vehicles before they ran away," a dispatcher was heard saying on the 911 call.

"It was just an absolute nightmare"

Leah Biddinger, of Essex, said she was stuck in the mess for close to an hour before finally passing by the scene.

"I picked my daughter up, and we were on the Beltway heading out towards the Towson area, and I'm like, 'What is with the traffic? The traffic is crazy,'" Biddinger said. "Just a bunch of emergency vehicles, and I'm trying to focus on the traffic, because at this point it's bumper to bumper, and everyone is slowing down to rubberneck and everything else. So it was a nightmare. It was just an absolute nightmare."

State Police said two people were sent to a hospital, but they did not disclose the extent of the victims' injuries.

Juvenile among 3 suspects arrested

The suspects – two adults and one juvenile – were arrested shortly after the incident, police said.

"It's just par for the course anymore. I mean, the juveniles are getting out of control," said Biddinger. "And when they say adults, are they talking 18-year-olds? 19-year-olds? I mean, yes, they're adults, technically, but what is going to be done?"

Biddinger said she wasn't surprised to learn the incident that disrupted her day involved a minor, and said she's sick and tired of nothing being done about juvenile crime.

"You, as a parent, should know where your child is. If you do not know where your child is, then you've failed as a parent. And if your child is out getting into trouble, time and time and time again, you have failed as a parent," she added.

State Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending against the suspects.