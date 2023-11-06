Towson falls to Colorado, 75-57, despite 15 from Williamson

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Dylan Williamson scored 15 points and Charles Thompson added 13 in Towson's 75-57 loss at Colorado on Monday.

KJ Simpson scored 22 points on 7-for-9 shooting and Colorado distanced itself from Towson after halftime in a season opener for the teams.

The Buffaloes built an 8-0 lead and extended it to 16-4 and went up 24-11 on Eddie Lampkin Jr.'s layup with 6:40 before halftime. Towson then outscored Colorado 13-4 to close within 28-24 to end the half.

Colorado finally created safe distance and made a double-digit lead last the rest of the way when Simpson and Tristan da Silva each made a pair of 3-pointers and Luke O'Brien added another as part of a 15-0 outburst to start the second half.

da Silva scored 15 points for Colorado and Jvonne Hadley 13.