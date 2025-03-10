Towson knocked out of CAA Tournament with 82-72 loss to Delaware

Sibling rivalry turns to sibling bond as Towson's Tarke brothers eye CAA Championship

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Towson Tigers' NCAA Tournament hopes faded away with an 82-72 loss to Delaware in the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament semifinals on Monday.

Erik Timko had 15 points and six rebounds to lead Delaware. Niels Lane scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. Trent Middleton shot 3 of 5 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Dylan Williamson finished with 23 points and four assists for the Tigers (22-11). Nendah Tarke added 13 points, six rebounds and three steals for Towson. Christian May also recorded 12 points.

Delaware led Towson at the half, 36-32, with Lane scoring 12 points. Timko led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.