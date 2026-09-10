Baltimore County residents say "putrid" Back River plant odor is disrupting their lives

A Maryland state delegate hosted a community town hall Thursday to address what Baltimore County residents say are ongoing odor problems near the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Neighbors say the stench has become so bad that they have had to change the way they live.

Some told WJZ the last time the smell became this severe, the state stepped in to address the problem. Now, they are hoping for a similar solution, but some residents say they are running out of patience.

The meeting began with tense moments as neighbors gathered to discuss what they described as a problem that has gone on for too long.

"Sometimes I can't open the windows at night because the smell comes into the house, so you can't even enjoy the fresh air because there is no fresh air here," said Michelle North.

Neighbors believe the smell is coming from the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant.

"Putrid, disgusting, overwhelming. When I went to Walmart last week, it was so bad when I got out of the car, I started gagging. It's pretty, pretty bad," North said.

Maryland Delegate Bob Long, a Republican who represents Baltimore County, invited residents who live near the plant to discuss legislative options for accountability. He also provided guidance on how property owners can appeal their property taxes.

"It's progressively gotten worse and we know that there's a problem with some operating equipment over there. They need to address it. I have reached out to MDE. I've also reached out to the EPA. They need to fix the problem," Long said.

Baltimore's Department of Public Works acknowledged the odor concerns and sent WJZ a statement that reads in part:

"DPW's third-party engineer is conducting an odor dispersion analysis and additional assessments of on- and off-site sources to help inform recommendations for odor abatement. The analysis is expected to be completed by the end of the year or early January.

"In the meantime, DPW has several efforts underway to address odor concerns."

The plant's problems go back years.

In 2021, the Maryland Department of the Environment found permit violations at the plant. State inspections at the time documented pollution, bacteria and nutrients flowing into the Back River and, in turn, the Chesapeake Bay.

Baltimore City says it has since made significant improvements at the plant, including repairs and rehabilitation of critical equipment and improvements to solids processing operations. City reports say the Back River plant has met permit requirements since June 2022, with limited exceptions.

Still, residents say the odor remains a problem.

While DPW works to address the issue, neighbors and Long are calling on Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Gov. Wes Moore to step in.

"I hope that something gets done about this problem. I know that the treatment center is important. I hope that they do whatever maintenance is necessary so that way our communities don't have to keep dealing with this," North said.

Long told neighbors he wants them to work together and use his tax-abatement plan to get the process moving and, ultimately, get the problem fixed.

Several neighbors also raised the possibility of legal action.