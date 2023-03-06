Tips & tricks to score cheaper airfares

BALTIMORE -- If you've tried to book a flight lately, you've probably noticed prices are rising - dramatically in some cases. And that comes just as many Americans are booking for spring break and summer travel.

The mobile app Hopper released data showing flights to Europe this spring are 16% higher compared to pre-pandemic 2019. Airfares to Mexico and Central America are up 30%. Right now, domestic flights average around $270 roundtrip and are expected to reach $350 by May.

"We're seeing huge demand for both domestic and international trips. That's driving up prices and costs are already high. Inflation is impacting hotels and airlines just as much as it's impacting consumers," said Hopper's lead economist Hayley Berg.

So how to steer clear of some of that sticker shock?

Expedia put together a report on air hacks.

The company's travel expert Melanie Fish said, "You should always look at booking on a Sunday. That's when the fares tend to be the lowest. If you're booking a domestic airfare, look 30 days out, international up to 6 months out to get those good fares."

As for what days to fly, think midweek and avoid leaving on weekends when demand is highest.

"This spring we're, seeing those priciest days to fly are on Saturdays, March 25th, and then the following Saturday, April 1st," Fish said. "So if you can avoid those days, it's probably a good idea."

Both Expedia and Hopper offer free monitoring services to help track prices.

"Airfares can change hundreds of times in a single day," Berg says.

Also, consider bundling when you book: purchasing a hotel stay and rental car at the same time you pull the trigger on flights. Expedia says that can save an average of $300, giving you more money to spend once you land.

Expedia finds good deals for domestic spring travel to San Diego and New York City, and international flights to Iceland, Denmark and Spain. Hopper has also picked up on decent pricing to Orlando, Tampa and Houston, and internationally, to the Caribbean.