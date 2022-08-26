3 teenagers killed in I-81 crash in Hagerstown

BALTIMORE --- Three teenagers were killed Thursday night after a car they were in crashed into the passenger cabin of a tractor-trailer on I-81 in Hagerstown, Maryland State Police said.

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. when the Lexus merged onto on I-81 North on exit 6A "at a high rate of speed," according police.

Tyler Josenhans, 17, of Hagerstown, and 15-year-old Clayton Knode from Clear Spring were pronounced dead at the scene.

Kannon Shives, 16, of Clear Spring was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, but was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

Knode was the son of a Hagerstown Police officer, the department said.

Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured in the crash.

"Due to the severity of the crash and injuries, the Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to conduct the investigation.The cause and contributing factors involved in this crash remain under investigation," police said.