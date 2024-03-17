Watch CBS News
Local News

Three officers injured after inmate allegedly set fire at Jessup Correctional Institution

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Three officers were injured on Friday after an inmate allegedly set fire at the Jessup Correctional Institution in Howard County.

The officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No inmates were injured, officials said.

The Department's Intelligence and Investigative Division will complete a thorough investigation to determine appropriate actions against those responsible for this incident. 

The Department transferred several individuals who were involved in this incident to other facilities.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on March 17, 2024 / 6:42 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.