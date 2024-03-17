Three officers injured after inmate allegedly set fire at Jessup Correctional Institution
BALTIMORE -- Three officers were injured on Friday after an inmate allegedly set fire at the Jessup Correctional Institution in Howard County.
The officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No inmates were injured, officials said.
The Department's Intelligence and Investigative Division will complete a thorough investigation to determine appropriate actions against those responsible for this incident.
The Department transferred several individuals who were involved in this incident to other facilities.