Three more heat-related deaths reported in Maryland, including two in Baltimore

Three more heat-related deaths reported in Maryland

BALTIMORE - Maryland is reporting three more heat-related deaths, including two in Baltimore City.

According to state data, there have been nine heat-related deaths this summer, which is the same amount as in 2023.

Temperatures reached 100 degrees for four straight days -- from Sunday to Wednesday -- for the first time since 1930.

Three of Maryland's heat-related deaths happened in Baltimore, four in Prince George's County, one in Anne Arundel County and one in Kent County.

Overall, four of those deaths were between the ages of 45 and 64, and the other five were older than 65 years old.

State data shows there were 21 heat-related deaths in Maryland in 2019, 21 in 2020, 16 in 2021, five in 2022 and nine in 2023.

Dr. Clifford Mitchell, with the Maryland Department of Health, says when it comes to the sweltering sun, everyone needs to stay hydrated and stay cool.

"You can have a weak heart rate, you can have confusion, lightheadedness, dizziness, those are all signs of potentially life-threatening heat exhaustion or heat stroke," Mitchell said.