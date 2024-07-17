Evening storms followed by a welcome break from the heat

BALTIMORE -- It's another very hot day across the area with temperatures topping out in the 90s for most locations. Heat index values through the afternoon will reach between 100 and 105 degrees for most areas, with portions of the Eastern Shore possibly reaching close to 110 degrees.

A cold front will approach the area during the afternoon and evening hours, bringing a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms. We expect some of the storms to be severe, with the greatest threat being from damaging wind gusts and large hail. The best chances for storms will come during the evening and early nighttime hours before the storms weaken and push to the east.

Some patchy fog will be possible overnight under partly cloudy skies, with low temperatures dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday, with a chance for a few showers lingering into the morning and early afternoon, especially for areas south of Baltimore. High temperatures on Thursday will be noticeably cooler in the mid to upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The humidity will also be noticeably lower.

Those lower humidity values will set us up for a comfortably cool night Thursday night, with lows dropping into the mid to upper 60s. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies on Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The front will stall just to our south starting the weekend and will begin lifting back to the north as a warm front as we head into next week. This will bring a slightly better chance for afternoon showers and storms on Sunday as the warm front gets closer. Expect high temperatures on Saturday to reach the mid to upper 80s, with highs near 90 on Sunday.

Clouds and chances for showers and storms are expected to start next week as the warm front lifts across the area. Expect scattered storm chances, especially during the afternoon hours from Monday through Wednesday, with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and lows at night dropping into the low to mid 70s.