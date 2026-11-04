Three injured in domestic-related stabbing in Randallstown, police say

A person was arrested after three people were injured in a domestic-related stabbing Wednesday evening in Randallstown, Baltimore County police said.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. to a home near Tuscarora and Winands roads, where they found three victims.

One victim suffered serious injuries and is in stable condition at a hospital. The other two victims suffered minor injuries.

Police said the suspect also sustained injuries during the altercation. Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

No additional information was immediately released.