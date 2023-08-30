Three Baltimore City schools to dismiss early over mechanical issues

BALTIMORE -- Three Baltimore City schools will dismiss early Wednesday over unspecified mechanical issues, the district announced.

Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School and Furley Elementary School will have an early release at 11:30 a.m., while Vanguard Collegiate Middle School will dismiss at 11:45 a.m.

WJZ has reached out to learn more about the mechanical issues the schools are experiencing.

Take-home meals will be provided at each campus, BCPS said.