Three Baltimore City schools to dismiss early over mechanical issues
BALTIMORE -- Three Baltimore City schools will dismiss early Wednesday over unspecified mechanical issues, the district announced.
Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School and Furley Elementary School will have an early release at 11:30 a.m., while Vanguard Collegiate Middle School will dismiss at 11:45 a.m.
WJZ has reached out to learn more about the mechanical issues the schools are experiencing.
Take-home meals will be provided at each campus, BCPS said.
