Three Baltimore City schools to dismiss early over mechanical issues

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Three Baltimore City schools will dismiss early Wednesday over unspecified mechanical issues, the district announced. 

Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School and Furley Elementary School will have an early release at 11:30 a.m., while Vanguard Collegiate Middle School will dismiss at 11:45 a.m.

WJZ has reached out to learn more about the mechanical issues the schools are experiencing. 

Take-home meals will be provided at each campus, BCPS said. 

First published on August 30, 2023 / 11:31 AM

