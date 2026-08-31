Thousands of students return to school in Baltimore County

Baltimore County Public Schools is back in session. On Monday, more than 100,000 students returned to the classroom after summer break.

Seven other districts, including Harford, Carroll and Cecil counties, also went back to school.

A few first day jitters were outmatched by excitement at Arbutus Elementary in Baltimore. Some students were lined up and ready to go 30 minutes before the first bell. Superintendent Dr. Bill Heiser was also on hand at a few schools to greet students and families before the first day.

"I think we have a real opportunity to create a culture of belief and excellence across our school system," Heiser said. "I just want the highest of expectations for our students to be able to achieve and be able to reach where they want to go academically."

Student achievement remains top of mind for the new superintendent. He explained the district has made strides in both increasing test scores while decreasing chronic absenteeism.

Schools see less absenteeism

"We've increased our scores, and chronic absenteeism has really improved. In fact, I think that we're the state leader in improving that," Heiser said. "We want to build on that momentum."

Chronic absenteeism is when a student misses about 18 days of the school year or more. Since 2023, the district has lowered chronic absenteeism by about 9%.

The district is improving test scores, but it is still behind the state average in both ELA and math. In all English, the district sits at a 46% proficiency rate as compared to the state average of 52%. As for all math, Baltimore County students are 22% proficient, which is 5% below the state average.

Parents and families lined up early outside Arbutus Elementary, as the back-to-school buzz filled the air.

"They are looking forward to definitely reuniting with friends and teachers too. This whole community is really great at building relationships," Jen Olson said. "They want to know what their specials are, what time is lunch. They're excited to see the details."

"She really had a great year last year, and we're just excited for the sense of community that we have here at this school, Megan Thompson, who has a first-grade student, said. "She told me yesterday that she's excited to learn how to read better."

District seeks more parent involvement

Parents say they are hoping for more responsiveness from the administration. They are also hoping for equitable opportunities across schools, especially in the southwest part of the county.

"Especially in this community, we see how strong the schools are, and then we see definitely people feeling they like they have to make different choices after middle school," Olson said. "It would be great to feel just as confident in our zoned schools."

For parents, the district says it wants them involved in their child's education. For students, the district says it wants to create a culture so all students can excel.

"You absolutely have fantastic teachers. You have to lean into your education to basically achieve as best you can," Heiser added.

The district said it has two new school buildings this year

Last week, the district said it was short about 50 bus drivers just days before students were set to return to school. Over the weekend, the district's transportation office worked with contractors to make sure all routes were covered.

First day buses "on time and safe"

"We're really looking great. Our transportation office did a great job over the weekend in terms of making sure every route is covered. All students – almost 100,000 students – are going to schools and being transported…1,000 buses across our district getting to school on time and safe," Heiser explained.

The district said it is starting the year nearly fully staffed with only 28 teacher vacancies.

Grade and attendance reports will also be sent home Friday mornings for parents to review. As for cellphones, the district is maintaining its off and away policy, meaning students in all grades are not allowed to use them during the school day.

BCPS is opening two new buildings at Deer Park Elementary School and Lansdowne High School. A new addition was also made to Dundalk High School.

Baltimore County Public Schools is hosting a curriculum night on Sept. 16 at Pikesville Middle School from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It will share more details with parents about what their children will be learning about this year.