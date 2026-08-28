Baltimore County schools are short about 50 bus drivers heading into the 1st day of class

Baltimore County students return to class Monday, but getting to school could be a challenge for some families as the district begins the school year short dozens of bus drivers.

Baltimore County Public Schools is preparing to transport nearly 80,000 students across the district while facing a shortage of about 50 bus drivers.

"We need to know what's going on"

For Gwendolyn Cole, the shortage brings back concerns after repeated bus issues involving her grandson last school year.

"We need to know what's going on and not just be waiting, waiting and waiting," Cole said.

Cole said her grandson, who attends Harford Hills Elementary School and has special needs, was sometimes left without a way to get to school because of delays.

"There's been times where he was marked absent because the bus didn't come until late," Cole said. "I've had to come back here, get my car, and I'm supposed to be working, OK? And take him to school."

With classes beginning Monday, Cole said she's not taking any chances and plans to make sure he gets to school on time.

"Just take him to school if the bus doesn't show up on Monday, or next week at all," Cole said.

Superintendent assures routes will be covered

AFSCME Local 434, the union representing more than 700 bus drivers, said the district continues to face a shortage of qualified drivers.

"As neighboring districts increase the starting pay they're offering for bus drivers and attendants, our district will need to ensure our compensation doesn't lag behind so that we are able to safely meet the transportation needs of BCPS students," the union said in a statement.

New Baltimore County Superintendent Dr. Bill Heiser said the district is working to close the gap.

"They are also working to make sure that routes are covered," Heiser said. "Even though you may have vacancies, they have very creative ways to make sure those routes are covered."

Heiser said the district plans to provide families with more information at the beginning of the school year.