The Wiz, the award-winning musical, returning to Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre

BALTIMORE -- A beloved musical is coming back.

The revival of the musical The Wiz, a Tony Award winner, is premiering in Baltimore next month.

The show will start in Baltimore on Sept. 23, then go on tour across the country for six months. It will return to Broadway in the spring.

Performances are kicking off in Baltimore at the Hippodrome Theatre. The Charm City is where The Wiz first premiered back in 1974.

When actress and singer Melody Betts was a toddler, she grew up listening to the soundtrack of the movie version of The Wiz.

"I would just listen to it. I loved the music so much I played it over and over and over again," Betts said.

She's now set to play Aunt Em and Evilene in the show's revival. She was part of a launch event at the Hippodrome Monday, joining director Schele Williams and some of the show's other creative leads.

Some of them being television personality Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker, who are two of the show's producers.

They say the revival will have a new spin.

"We had Amber Ruffin, she's hilarious and has an amazing comedic approach. She did the script for us," Burruss said. "It's gonna be The Wiz as we know it, but we have to give it our own spin and she's helping us do that."

The show will also open the door to other opportunities locally. Hundreds of students will see the show's dress rehearsal, as well as get a peek behind the curtain to see how productions are done.

Many at the launch described how The Wiz changed lives, especially for African Americans. Everyone said they want to continue to inspire -- especially Betts.

"There will be someone who is just like me who will come to these shows. They will see and hear what I do, what my other castmates do -- it will unlock something in them," she said. "We will pass the torch and they will carry it forward."

Tickets are already on sale for The Wiz, you can check them out here.