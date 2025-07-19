Maryland takes a step toward environmental justice with new executive order

Governor Moore signed an executive order on Friday designed to advance environmental justice and protect communities burdened by pollution in Maryland.

The Valuing Opportunity, Inclusion, and Community Equity order serves to foster a whole-of-government approach working with communities that historically have borne the burden of environmental pollution, according to the governor's office.

According to Moore, the executive order establishes the following:

Requires state agencies to identify and implement mechanisms to increase resources and opportunities for historically underrepresented farmers by reducing barriers for entry, such as land access, and financing;

Reinforces the roles that state agencies have in advancing environmental justice—from urban agriculture programs at the Maryland Department of Agriculture to community health initiatives led by the Department of Health;

Mandates that each agency designate an environmental justice officer and make available to the public, online, a biennial environmental justice strategic plan with metrics to promote environmental justice in ways tailored to the specific agency and its authority, mission, and programs; and

Creates the Interagency Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Council to coordinate efforts, support local governments, and maximize funding opportunities in coordination with the Commission on Environmental Justice and Sustainable Communities.

"Every Marylander deserves access to clean air, clean water, and resilient communities. That's what environmental justice is all about," said Gov. Moore. "The order marks the next chapter in our work to cut exposure to pollution, improve access to clean public transit, reduce urban heat islands, and uplift neighborhoods that have been left behind. And for our entire state, this action marks a step toward a more competitive economy and healthier communities for all."

The order also mandates state agencies to use the Maryland Department of the Environment's MDEnviroScreen mapping tool.

According to Moore's release, the tool provides detailed demographic information through interactive maps and tracks disparities related to environmental hazards, exposures, risks, and health outcomes, generating a score that combines pollution levels with population vulnerability.

Ultimately, it will help policymakers understand environmental burdens and find specific areas to help with support and resources.