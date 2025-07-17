"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to end in May 2026

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" will end in May 2026, Colbert and CBS announced on Thursday. The company said it will retire "The Late Show" franchise, and called it "purely a financial decision."

"'THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT' will end its historic run in May 2026 at the end of the broadcast season," the company said in a statement. "We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire 'THE LATE SHOW' franchise at that time. We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television."

"This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount," the network added. Paramount is the parent company of CBS News.

Colbert broke the news to the audience during Thursday's taping at the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan.

"Before we start the show, I want to let you know something I found out just last night," he said. "Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending 'The Late Show' in May."

The audience responded with an outcry of "No!" and boos, and Colbert said, "Yeah, I share your feelings."

He continued: "It's not just the end of our show, but it's the end of 'The Late Show' on CBS. I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away. And I do want to say ... that the folks at CBS have been great partners. I'm so grateful to the Tiffany Network for giving me this chair and this beautiful theater to call home. And of course I'm grateful to you, the audience, who have joined us every night."

He thanked the show's band and said he's "extraordinarily, deeply grateful to the 200 people who work here."

"I've had the pleasure and the responsibility of sharing what we do every day with you in front of this camera for the last 10 years," he said, adding, "It is a fantastic job. I wish somebody else was getting it. It's a job that I'm looking forward to doing with this usual gang of idiots for another 10 months."

Colbert took over "The Late Show" from David Letterman in 2015. Before that, he hosted "The Colbert Report" on Comedy Central.

The CBS statement said, "Our admiration, affection, and respect for the talents of Stephen Colbert and his incredible team made this agonizing decision even more difficult." It noted that the show has been #1 in late night for nine straight seasons.

"With much gratitude, we look forward to honoring Stephen and celebrating the show over the next 10 months alongside its millions of fans and viewers," the network said.

