The Catholic High School in Baltimore wants to improve diversity in the STEM field

BALTIMORE - The Catholic High School of Baltimore is working to increase diversity in the field of STEM.

The health and clinical skills course ingrains science and technology into curriculum, helping young girls achieve their dreams.

The Biomedical Clinical simulation lab gives students hands on experience inside the classroom.

"We were able to simulate having to talk to a patient and do the things that someone in nursing or that level of the medical field would do," student Grace Kamau said.

The year-long course is designed to provide students with and overview of all phases of the health care industry.

The school has more than 30 students of color in their biomed and engineering programs.

"The stem field is very broad and their are so many options out there it can help you narrow down your options or look into something you are more interested in," student Toni Tan said.

According to US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission most of the women working in STEM are White (66.02 percent). Comparatively, there were: 14.58 percent African American/Black, 0.97 percent American Indian/Alaska Native, 9.76 percent Asian, and 0.28 percent Hawaiian/Pacific Islander women

"I believe it should be a call to all women of color that we need to jump on this boat and get into the stem field. We need pioneers to help advance our stem field and make it more representative of the people that we see every day," Kamau said.

Upon successful completion of the course each student will earn certifications in first aid, AED, and CPR.