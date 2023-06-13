English pop rock band The 1975 to perform in Baltimore in November

BALTIMORE - English pop rock band The 1975 is stopping in Baltimore as part of a North America tour in November, the group announced Tuesday.

The band will be performing the "Still...at their very best" tour at CFG Bank Arena on November 8.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, June 23.

The 1975 is known for songs "Chocolate," "The 1975," "Give Yourself a Try" and "I'm in Love with You."