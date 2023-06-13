Watch CBS News
Local News

English pop rock band The 1975 to perform in Baltimore in November

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - English pop rock band The 1975 is stopping in Baltimore as part of a North America tour in November, the group announced Tuesday.

The band will be performing the "Still...at their very best" tour at CFG Bank Arena on November 8.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, June 23.

The 1975 is known for songs "Chocolate," "The 1975," "Give Yourself a Try" and "I'm in Love with You."

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 13, 2023 / 1:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.