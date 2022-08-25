BALTIMORE --- The 141st Maryland State Fair opens Thursday, August 25 in Timonium in Baltimore.

This year the highly anticipated event moves to three big weekends, running through September 11.

"We are pleased to host the Maryland State Fair this summer with thousands of talented individuals and fun-loving fairgoers participating from Maryland's great cities, towns, farms, mountains and shores," said Maryland State Fair General Manager Andy Cashman. "Our goal is to provide a variety of safe, enjoyable and educational experiences to help make memories for a lifetime."

Maryland State Fair admission prices are Adults ages 12+, $10; Seniors ages 62+, $8; Children 6+, $5.

Free Admission for children ages 5 and under.