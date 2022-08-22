Trade food donations for free admission at the Maryland State Fair

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland State Fair is the last hurrah of summer for many residents, and it's just days away from kicking off.

This year, there's a new way to give back and gain free admission to the fair: a food drive on opening day by Chick-fil-A Baltimore.

Each visitor who brings five unperishable food items to the fair on Thursday, Aug. 26 will be admitted free from noon to 9 p.m. All proceeds will go to the Maryland Food Bank.

Among over a dozen new events this year is the Live! ON TRACK! Concert Series lineup. "Hot In Here" rapper Nelly, country music singers Niko Moon and Lauren Alaina, and rock band Styx will all take the stage. Find tickets here.

Pig races, a bird paradise, and a National Guard Display are a few more of the newest attractions at the event.

The year's fair is extended over three long weekends from August 25 to September 11.

The fair will be held August 25 to 28, September 1 to 5, and September 8 to 11 for a total of 15 days. It will be held at the state fairgrounds in Timonium.

Admission Prices are Adults ages 12+, $10; Seniors ages 62+, $8; Children 6+, $5; Children ages 5 and under, Free Admission. Rides are individually priced.

Tickets go on sale Thursday and can be purchased in person or online.