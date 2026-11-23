As Marylanders prepare for Thanksgiving feasts, the last thing likely on your mind is the potential for a fire. But the risk rises dramatically Thanksgiving.

To reduce the chances of ruining your holiday, the Baltimore City Fire Department is teaming up with the American Red Cross to promote safety.

How to safely fry a turkey

The organizations warn that across the country Thanksgiving fires are more than three times as likely as they are on a typical day.

On Monday, firefighters conducted a turkey frying demonstration at the Baltimore City Fire Department Training Academy on Pulaski Highway and shared cooking safety tips.

"If you're using a turkey fryer, use it outdoors only, away from the house, away from a garage. Do not use it on the deck, and always place it on a flat surface," said James Wallace, Chief of the Baltimore City Fire Department. "Please also make sure the turkey is completely thawed and it is dry."

Call 311 for a free smoke alarm

If you don't plan to fry your bird, here are some other suggestions from Lenora Henry, executive director of American Red Cross of Central Maryland.

"When you're in your home and you're in your kitchen and you're cooking, please make sure that you are watching what's on the stove and that you don't walk away. Also, please make sure that your smoke alarms, that they are up to date and that they have batteries," she said. "And if you don't have them, please contact 311 and reach out, because they are free. Our fire department will come out and install, and we'll inspect to make sure everything is stable and that you are going to be safe."

The American Red Cross of Central Maryland also recommends you keep a fire extinguisher in your home. Henry told reporters the organization assisted hundreds of residents impacted by house fires last November and December.

The U.S. Fire Administration also says unattended cooking is the leading cause of kitchen fires in the country.