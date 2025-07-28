CBS Texas flood relief benefit set for Sunday, Aug. 3: What to know about the show

Tickets on sale for "Loud for Love" benefit concert for Central Texas flood victims

Join CBS News Texas and Chef Tim Love – in person or virtually – for a benefit show to help Hill Country rebuild after flash floods devastated the region and claimed the lives of 137 people, including 37 children.

Homes, stores and roads were washed away, causing an estimated $18-22 billion in damages across Central Texas. On Sunday, Aug. 3, CBS News Texas invites you to a night of music and storytelling to raise funds for flood relief.

Join us in person at the Fort Worth Stockyards or show your support by live-streaming the benefit. Read on for all the details.

When and where is the show?

The show is on Sunday, Aug. 3, at Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall in the Fort Worth Stockyards from 6 to 10 p.m. CST. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

CBS Texas anchor Madison Sawyer is hosting the event, with appearances throughout the night from anchors Nicole Baker and Ken Molestina.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets start at $64.02 and can be purchased here.

Who's performing?

The show's lineup includes performances from Amanda Shires, Coffey Anderson, Grady Spencer, Nate Burnham and David Tribble.

We'll also have a special appearance by Annabel Dywer, a Nashville-based musician who grew up going to camp along the Guadalupe River, near Camp Mystic. After the devastating floods, she took to Instagram to share a tribute song for the victims, which she'll perform at the event.

What items are up for auction?

Viewers can also participate in an online silent auction featuring signed memorabilia, fan experiences and getaway packages. Some of the biggest prizes up for auction: a VIP suite experience for 15 people at a Dallas Cowboys game, a two-night stay at the Great Wolf Lodge, and a Stetson hat signed by Randy Travis.

Browse what's up for auction and place your bids here. We also encourage you to donate to our flood relief efforts under the "cash donation" section.

Where can I live-stream the event?

The concert will air live on the CBS News Texas streaming channel and on CBS Stations streaming channels across the U.S. Download the CBS News app on your connected TV or cellphone and navigate to the CBS News Texas channel to watch live.

You can also watch the show live on YouTube, Facebook and TikTok.