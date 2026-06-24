Teslas catch fire at dealership in Baltimore County

Multiple electric vehicles caught fire at a Tesla dealership in Owings Mills on Wednesday evening, according to Baltimore County Fire officials.

Crews were called to the Tesla location in the 9400 block of Resterstown Road around 5:30 p.m., where they found four electric vehicles on fire.

Multiple electric vehicles caught fire at a Tesla dealership in Owings Mills on Wednesday evening, according to Baltimore County Fire officials. Baltimore County Fire Department

Hazmat crews were called to the scene to help with cooling the vehicles and monitoring the area. There is no hazard to the community, according to fire officials. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

Electric vehicle fires are not uncommon, and lawmakers in the U.S. have attempted to tackle electric vehicle safety issues in the past.

In January, members of Congress introduced a bill that could improve battery storage and protection and called for better training for firefighters.

"In this bill, we make sure firefighters have adequate training to fight these fires so if an accident happens, we have a higher likelihood of saving lives," said Rep. George Latimer.

In 2025, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) updated the safety rules for electric vehicles, improving standards for battery safety and requiring risk documentation and emergency response information for electric vehicles.