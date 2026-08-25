Terrific Tuesday weather in Maryland ahead of humidity and storms

A wonderful stretch of weather continues through Wednesday afternoon. While the air is crisp and refreshing Tuesday, there will be a noticeable uptick in humidity across the region Wednesday. Showers and storms return to the forecast Thursday.

Nice and dry weather to enjoy in Baltimore through Wednesday

With a clear sky and comfortable temperatures, we've been enjoying a lovely morning of weather across Maryland. We have a terrific Tuesday ahead of us with a mixture of sunshine and clouds with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. A few neighborhoods may receive a brief sprinkle or shower, but that will be the exception and not the rule.

Humidity remains low through Wednesday morning with increasing humidity being felt later Wednesday. We continue to be rain-free for the most part through Wednesday evening. A few showers may return to the area late Wednesday night.

Storms and humidity return to Maryland late this week

Wet weather will return to parts of the area Wednesday night through Friday. We'll see a few rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The greatest chance for widespread showers and storms appears to be Thursday. Storms will develop on Friday, but shouldn't be quite as widespread in coverage.

Afternoon temperatures will also nudge back up into the mid and upper 80s,as well. It will feel a little hotter with increasing humidity factored in.

An early look at the Ravens' pre-season game against the Washington Commanders includes temperatures in the mid-80s and a chance of spotty showers and storms. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium. The First Alert Weather Team will continue fine-tune the forecast as Friday approaches.

Right now, the wettest day of this upcoming stretch looks to be Thursday. Heavy rain is possible. The weekend weather is looking quite nice with a few isolated showers or storms, but not enough of them to cancel any weekend plans as of now. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

A late season heat wave is possible by early to mid next week.