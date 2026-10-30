Baltimore's Terra Café closes after nearly 20 years, owner says vandalism played a role

A long-standing Black-owned business in North Baltimore has closed its doors. Baltimore's Terra Café has closed after nearly 20 years and owner Terence Dickson says vandalism is partly to blame.

"The last time we got vandalized was in July. They climbed over the fence. They broke out some windows here. They basically turned over, beat up everything," he said.

One of the exterior windows is shattered. Dickson said that stems from another incident that happened days after the break-in.

Dickson added that debt and large electric bills have also loomed over the business, and recovery efforts following the COVID-19 pandemic also made things difficult.

Dickson said Terra Café is more than just a restaurant.

"It's one of the first places where musicians can play," he said. "We do a lot of teaching, you know financial literacy, helping businesses."

"I wrestled with it."

Dickson has fought hard to keep the doors open, not just for him, but for the other businesses he supports behind the café.

"When I started Terra Café and I purchased the building, I didn't know it was just this," Dickson said. "I thought it was just this. But in reality, I was signing in, signing up for a whole community."

For years, he's developed meaningful connections with neighbors and other business owners.

"See, you're more than a face here," he said. "That is a big part about being committed to the community, being committed to Baltimore. We've married people here. We've buried people here, not in the yard."

Now, Dickson is focused on fixing up the inside of the restaurant for a new tenant, hopeful to bring revenue back into this space. Though, he said the story of Terra Café and the food served will never be forgotten.

"It's in your heart," Dickson said. Remember when you had that fish sub? You are never going to forget it."

He said the mindset has always been: "A kind word, a soft touch and some encouragement and a great lunch, it goes a long way."