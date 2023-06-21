Watch CBS News
Ten indicted after massive cocaine seizure in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE -- Ten individuals were indicted after a massive cocaine seizure stemming from a drug trafficking investigation, the Attorney General's office said Wednesday.

Officials said the seizure is the largest cocaine recovery from an investigation in Anne Arundel County police history.

One person was charged as a drug kingpin for importing large amounts of cocaine from Texas.  

The Attorney General said all the drug traffickers charged in the case operated in and around Severn and Glen Burnie, but their operations reached across the state. 

The investigation also led to the seizure of 21 firearms, along with large amounts of illicit substances, including heroin and fentanyl. 

Attorney General Anthony brown is expected to reveal more details about the case in a press conference Thursday afternoon.  

