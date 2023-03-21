Watch CBS News
Amid Roy McGrath manhunt, Amazon lists a juicy tell-all book. Who wrote it?

/ The Baltimore Banner

As if there weren't enough questions swirling around the disappearance of former Maryland government official Roy McGrath before his criminal trial, another puzzle has emerged.

With the manhunt heading into its second week, a self-published book went for sale online and captured attention Monday: "Betrayed: The True Story of Roy McGrath."

... this story by Tim Prudente continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Amid Roy McGrath manhunt, Amazon lists a juicy tell-all book. Who wrote it?

First published on March 21, 2023 / 6:35 AM

© 2023 The Baltimore Banner. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

