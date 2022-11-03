Teens charged with stealing 16 cars in Howard County

BALTIMORE -- Four teenagers ranging in age from 17 to 19 have been charged with stealing over a dozen cars in Howard County between February and July, police said Thursday.

The 16 thefts happened in Laurel, Elkridge, Hanover, and in neighboring areas, police said. Detectives believe the teens worked together to sell the cars, have them for personal use or to use them to commit other crimes.

Alexander Bennett, a 19-year-old from Laurel who is the only one identified as he was over 18 at the time of the thefts, is charged with 15 counts of motor vehicle theft and 30 total counts of felony theft.

An 18-year-old man from Elkridge, who was 17 at the time of the thefts, is charged with 11 vehicle thefts and weapons violations for a handgun found during the investigation, police said.

A 17-year-old boy from Laurel is charged in 16 vehicle thefts and in two theft-from-vehicle cases.

Another 17-year-old boy from Columbia is charged in two vehicle thefts.

Many of the stolen vehicles were recovered in the Laurel area, police said.